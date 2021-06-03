Modern industrial policy demanded

KHULNA, June 2: Stakeholders of different sectors in the district have demanded a modern industrial policy prioritising agriculture, tourism, information and technology sectors.

They insisted on an increase in the use of technology and skilled manpower for higher growth and productivity.

They also suggested the policy for including: environment-friendly industrialisation, growth-dependent planning, creation of ICT and skilled human resources, employment generation and natural gas supply to reduce production cost.

The demand and suggestion came on Tuesday at a participatory consultation workshop jointly organised by the Ministry of Industries and Khulna Divisional Commissioner Office, in association with Technical Assistance Component of PRISM Programme, on the proposed National Industrial Policy 2021. The participants suggested prioritising environment-friendly industrialisation, growth-dependent planning, creation of skilled human resources, and employment generation in the policy.

They also emphasised region-based industrial policy, especially centring Sundarbans tourism.

They said focus should be placed on ensuring that products that are manufactured by local industries and conform to international standards.

Zakia Sultana, secretary of the Ministry of Industries virtually inaugurated the workshop from the capital; he said Bangladesh's graduation from the status of least-developed country by 2026, and the plan for 2021-2041 should be kept in mind as well.

Speaking as chief guest, Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Ismail Hossain, said there was no alternative to creating skilled manpower to build a developed country. Improving efficiency should be given the highest importance to reap the benefits of the fourth industrial revolution.

Environment-friendly industrialisation is the key to sustainable economic development, and the government is highlighting that, the commissioner said.

The 2021 Policy is aimed at achieving the target of gross domestic product and generating employment through coordination between private and public efforts. The government also looks to reduce poverty and unemployment by taking the advantage of the information technology-based fourth industrial revolution.

Screening the keynote presentation, Senior Assistant Secretary of the Ministry of Industry Md Solim Ullah said, "The interests of workers and entrepreneurial development will be given the utmost importance in formulating the new national industrial policy. There is a shortage of skilled workers in the industrial sector. The new policy will stress the need for training."

Chaired by Khulna Deputy Commissioner Md Helal Hossain, Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Md Abdur Rashid, President of Khulna Press Club S M Zahid Hossain, President of Khulna Union of Journalists (KUJ) Munsi Mahbub Alam Sohag, Director of Khulna Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Mohammad Mithu, President of Khulna Women Entrepreneurs Association Shamima Sultana Shilu, among others, addressed the workshop.

Government officials, bankers, representatives of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries (BISIC), and media personnel, among others, attended the workshop.

The first Industrial and Investment Policy was formulated in 1973, and then it was amended in 1975. An industrial policy was formulated in 1982, removing the word "investment" from its title. Since then, industrial policies have been amended and formulated seven times. At present, the 2016 Policy is in force.










