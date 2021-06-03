Video
Xi calls for ‘loveable’ diplomatic image

Published : Thursday, 3 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 307

BEIJING, June 2: China's president has said he wants the country to "expand its circle of friends" by revamping its image. Xi Jinping told senior Communist Party officials it was important to present an image of a "credible, loveable and respectable China", according to a report by state-run news agency Xinhua.
It marks a possible shift in China's diplomatic approach, which analysts say has become increasingly antagonistic. The comments came amid deteriorating relations with key global powers. China has faced criticism over human rights abuses against the Uyghur Muslim minority group and the crackdown on Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigners, among other issues.
It recently denounced US efforts to further investigate whether Covid-19 came from a Chinese lab, accusing the Americans of "political manipulation and blame shifting". Xi told officials on Monday it was important for China to tell its story in a positive way. "It is necessary to make friends, unite and win over the majority, and constantly expand the circle of friends [when it comes to] international public opinion," he was quoted by Xinhua as saying.    -BBC



Xi calls for 'loveable' diplomatic image
