China flies 16 military jets off Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2: China said Wednesday a flight by 16 military aircraft over hotly contested waters off Malaysia was routine training, after the Southeast Asian nation accused Beijing of breaching its sovereignty.

Malaysia says it is to summon China's ambassador after 16 Chinese military aircraft flew over disputed waters off its eastern state of Sarawak. Fighter jets were scrambled to intercept the transport planes on Monday after detecting "suspicious" activity over the South China Sea.

Malaysia's foreign ministry described the manoeuvre as a "serious threat to national sovereignty". China, however, said its aircraft had abided by international law. Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei, Taiwan and Vietnam all contest China's claim to almost all of the South China Sea. The row has rumbled on for decades but tensions have increased in recent years.

Beijing continues to claim an area known as the "nine-dash line" and has backed its claim with island-building and patrols, expanding its military presence while maintaining that its intentions are peaceful.

The planes had not entered any other country's territorial airspace, the spokesman added in a statement. The aircraft came within 60 nautical miles (110 kilometres) of the Malaysian part of Borneo, and did not respond to attempts to contact them, prompting Malaysia to scramble jets, according to the country's air force. They turned back before entering Malaysian airspace over its territorial waters.

But Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said they had entered the country's "maritime zone" -- an area that extends much further from the coast -- and described the incident as a "breach of the Malaysian airspace and sovereignty".

China has laid claim to nearly all of the South China Sea and has built numerous military outposts on small islands and atolls, angering other countries with competing claims to the waters.

Malaysia-China relations are usually warm but Monday's incident comes after a build-up in tensions over the sea, which is home to key shipping lanes and is believed to harbour rich oil and gas deposits.

Last year, a Chinese survey ship had a long stand-off with a Malaysian oil exploration vessel off Borneo. Other claimants in the sea include Vietnam, the Philippines, Brunei and Taiwan. -AFP



