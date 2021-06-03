Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 June, 2021, 9:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

China flies 16 military jets off Malaysia

Malaysia accuses China of breaching airspace; China says ‘routine training’

Published : Thursday, 3 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 286

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2: China said Wednesday a flight by 16 military aircraft over hotly contested waters off Malaysia was routine training, after the Southeast Asian nation accused Beijing of breaching its sovereignty.
Malaysia says it is to summon China's ambassador after 16 Chinese military aircraft flew over disputed waters off its eastern state of Sarawak.  Fighter jets were scrambled to intercept the transport planes on Monday after detecting "suspicious" activity over the South China Sea.
Malaysia's foreign ministry described the manoeuvre as a "serious threat to national sovereignty".  China, however, said its aircraft had abided by international law. Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei, Taiwan and Vietnam all contest China's claim to almost all of the South China Sea. The row has rumbled on for decades but tensions have increased in recent years.
Beijing continues to claim an area known as the "nine-dash line" and has backed its claim with island-building and patrols, expanding its military presence while maintaining that its intentions are peaceful.
The planes had not entered any other country's territorial airspace, the spokesman added in a statement. The aircraft came within 60 nautical miles (110 kilometres) of the Malaysian part of Borneo, and did not respond to attempts to contact them, prompting Malaysia to scramble jets, according to the country's air force. They turned back before entering Malaysian airspace over its territorial waters.
But Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said they had entered the country's "maritime zone" -- an area that extends much further from the coast -- and described the incident as a "breach of the Malaysian airspace and sovereignty".
China has laid claim to nearly all of the South China Sea and has built numerous military outposts on small islands and atolls, angering other countries with competing claims to the waters.
Malaysia-China relations are usually warm but Monday's incident comes after a build-up in tensions over the sea, which is home to key shipping lanes and is believed to harbour rich oil and gas deposits.
Last year, a Chinese survey ship had a long stand-off with a Malaysian oil exploration vessel off Borneo. Other claimants in the sea include Vietnam, the Philippines, Brunei and Taiwan.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Xi calls for ‘loveable’ diplomatic image
Biden first president to mark Tulsa race massacre
China flies 16 military jets off Malaysia
Pope changes church law to criminalise sexual abuse by priests
Israel on edge as Netanyahu’s last-gasp challenge rebuffed
US spied on Merkel, EU allies with Danish help: Report
Singapore to vaccinate adolescents against Covid
WHO to study reforms to boost global pandemic response


Latest News
Films competing for Cannes Palme d'Or
Import duty on goods to be reduced
Per capita income $2,227, average life expectancy 72.6 years
Walmart to give 740,000 US store workers free Samsung phones
BNP criticises budget on 'nominal' allotment for the poor
BGMEA terms budget as 'significant'
Google diversity head removed over anti-Semitic blog post
No hajj for Bangladeshi pilgrims this year
Budget development-oriented and people-friendly: Quader
Tax exemption for ‘Made in Bangladesh’ brands
Most Read News
World Milk Day observed
Budget 2021-22:  Call for pro-poor budget
Sheikh Abdul Hannan made  Air Force chief
Five found dead in five districts
Role of microfinance in alleviating C-19 induced poverty
Youth killed in road mishap
India plans to more than triple COVID vaccine shots per day
Government to share migrant workers’ woes
Imdadul new VC of JnU
Planning Minister’s cellphone snatched
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft