Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 June, 2021, 9:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Serena looks to take advantage of open draw at Roland Garros

Published : Thursday, 3 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 251

PARIS, JUNE 2: Serena Williams continues her latest bid for an elusive 24th Grand Slam singles crown on Wednesday at a French Open now without two of the world's top three-ranked women's players.
The 39-year-old Williams has already seen two of her likeliest title challengers, who have both beaten her in major finals in recent years, either fail to start the tournament or pull out in unprecedented circumstances.
World number three Simona Halep, the 2018 Roland Garros champion who defeated Williams a year later in the Wimbledon final, withdrew before the event with injury.
The biggest story of the French Open so far has undoubtedly been world number two Naomi Osaka's shock withdrawal after a press boycott, saying she has been suffering with "bouts of depression" since her breakthrough victory over Williams in the controversial 2018 US Open showpiece match.
Serena, who has been one short of Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Slams since winning the Australian Open four years ago, faces Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu on Wednesday in the second round.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Serena looks to take advantage of open draw at Roland Garros
Djokovic hails 'bold, brave' Osaka as Nadal, Barty cruise at French Open
Southgate eyes Euro 2020 semis as a barometer of success
Sri Lankan team gets new foreign physio
Debutants shine in first Test as spectators return
ICC contemplates moving 2021 T20 World Cup from India to UAE
Let the bells ring out, spectators return to English Test cricket
Bangladesh, Afghanistan engaging tonight


Latest News
Films competing for Cannes Palme d'Or
Import duty on goods to be reduced
Per capita income $2,227, average life expectancy 72.6 years
Walmart to give 740,000 US store workers free Samsung phones
BNP criticises budget on 'nominal' allotment for the poor
BGMEA terms budget as 'significant'
Google diversity head removed over anti-Semitic blog post
No hajj for Bangladeshi pilgrims this year
Budget development-oriented and people-friendly: Quader
Tax exemption for ‘Made in Bangladesh’ brands
Most Read News
World Milk Day observed
Budget 2021-22:  Call for pro-poor budget
Sheikh Abdul Hannan made  Air Force chief
Five found dead in five districts
Role of microfinance in alleviating C-19 induced poverty
Youth killed in road mishap
India plans to more than triple COVID vaccine shots per day
Government to share migrant workers’ woes
Imdadul new VC of JnU
Planning Minister’s cellphone snatched
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft