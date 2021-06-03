Djokovic hails 'bold, brave' Osaka as Nadal, Barty cruise at French Open



Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Tennys Sandgren of the US during their men's singles first round tennis match on Day 3 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 1, 2021. photo: AFP

"I support her. I think she was very brave to do that. I'm really sorry that she is going through painful times and suffering mentally, is what I have heard," said Djokovic after reaching the second round of the tournament.

"This was, I must say, a very bold decision from her side.

"If she needs to take time and reflect and just recharge that's what she needed to do, and I respect it fully. I hope that she'll come back stronger."

World number two and four-time major winner Osaka pulled out on Monday after she was fined $15,000 and threatened with disqualification for refusing to attend press conferences.

Osaka claimed traditional post-match media conferences are akin to "kicking people when they're down" and were having a detrimental effect on her mental health.

She revealed she had been suffering bouts of depression since her 2018 US Open title breakthrough as well as anxiety attacks.

"There's a sense of voyeurism around how it presently works," wrote Peter Terry, a professor of psychology at the University of Southern Queensland in Australia on theconversation.com.

"Osaka is a young, introverted, anxious person. We should by now understand that sports stars are not super human, that they have the same doubts and mental health issues as everyone else."

Djokovic kicked off his campaign for a 19th Grand Slam title with a 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 win over Tennys Sandgren inside an empty stadium.

Rafael Nadal, the 13-time champion and chasing a record-setting 21st major, defeated Alexei Popyrin of Australia 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7/3).

The Spaniard now has 101 wins against just two losses at the tournament.

Djokovic saw off world number 66 Sandgren in straight sets for his fourth win in four meetings with the American.

However, a French government Covid-19 curfew of 9pm meant that his evening session match at the 15,000-capacity Court Philippe Chatrier was played out to rows of empty seats.

"It was strange, honestly, but I'm also honoured to be the first men's match, night session, in the history of this tournament," said Djokovic.

Top seed Djokovic, the champion in Paris in 2016, is attempting to become the first man in more than 50 years to win all four Slams multiple times.

The Serb fired 33 winners and broke serve five times as he set up a clash with Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay for a place in the last 32.

Nadal has now won 26 sets in a row at the tournament.

"I was lucky to win that third set, I don't know how (I did). The beginning of the match had been very tough too," said Nadal, who was 2-5 down in the third set, saving two set points.

Up next is fellow 34-year-old Richard Gasquet. -AFP





