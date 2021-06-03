Sri Lankan team gets new foreign physio

Sri Lanka's national cricket team travelling to England early next week will have a new physio, multiple sources in the SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket) confirm.

According to the sources, the SLC has hired former Victoria fast bowler Brett Harrop, who later became physio, has been hired.

Harrop's only first class match was against the visiting Indian team in 2003. He later pursued his career in physiotherapy. The 41-year-old Brett Harrop has extensive experience working with the international cricketers in India, Bangladesh, New Zealand and Pakistan.

The SLC has hired him for two years, it is understood. Ajantha Wattegama, who recently went to Bangladesh may be assigned to work with the High Performance Centre.

Haroop, who was last attached with the Otago team in New Zealand, came to Sri Lanka in the last week of May. At present he is in a 14-day quarantine in Negombo and will be joining the team hotel bio-bubble later this week. Along with Haroop, there were a few other candidates interviewed by Aravinda de Silva (Cricket Committee chairman), Ashely De Silva (the CEO) and Prof. Arjuna de Silva (the chairman of the medical panel).

Interestingly, Sri Lanka-born Dulan Kodikara, who now works in Australia too, had applied and was interviewed. Dulan has experience of working with Cricket Australia (CA) and his CV to the SLC had the reference of Australia's high profile man Alex Kountouris, who successfully worked with the Sri Lankan players in the past.











