Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 June, 2021, 9:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

ICC contemplates moving 2021 T20 World Cup from India to UAE

Published : Thursday, 3 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 249

LONDON, JUNE 2: This year's men's T20 World Cup could be moved from India to the United Arab Emirates, the International Cricket Council said Tuesday.
The move appears to have been prompted by the rising number of Covid-19 cases in India, although this was not mentioned directly in a statement issued by the global governing body.
"The ICC board has requested management focus its planning efforts for the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021 on the event being staged in the UAE with the possibility of including another venue in the Middle East," the statement said.
The ICC added that a final decision on the host country for the October-November event would be taken later this month.
It also said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would remain the hosts of the tournament, regardless of where it is played.  
The statement came just two days after Indian cricket chiefs announced that the lucrative Indian Premier League T20 franchise tournament, suspended after a new Covid-19 wave hit India, would be finished in the UAE in September and October.
Meanwhile, the BCCI said it would ask the ICC for more time to make a decision on whether India, the sport's economic powerhouse and one of the leading on-field nations, could still stage the T20 World Cup.
The IPL, the world's richest cricket tournament, was half-finished when it was halted on May 4 after a number of players and team officials caught the coronavirus despite being based in bio-secure bubbles, prompting an exodus of foreign stars.
About 160,000 people have died in India since April 1 in a devastating wave.
There are fears the country could be hit by another surge later this year that may coincide with the current T20 World Cup schedule.
The BCCI said, however, that it was moving the remaining matches to the UAE -- which staged all of last year's IPL -- -- because of the monsoon season and did not mention the pandemic.
In April, ICC acting chief executive Geoff Allardice said he hoped the increasing use of vaccines around the world was "going to be an important step for us to head back toward some normality in the way cricket is run".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Serena looks to take advantage of open draw at Roland Garros
Djokovic hails 'bold, brave' Osaka as Nadal, Barty cruise at French Open
Southgate eyes Euro 2020 semis as a barometer of success
Sri Lankan team gets new foreign physio
Debutants shine in first Test as spectators return
ICC contemplates moving 2021 T20 World Cup from India to UAE
Let the bells ring out, spectators return to English Test cricket
Bangladesh, Afghanistan engaging tonight


Latest News
Films competing for Cannes Palme d'Or
Import duty on goods to be reduced
Per capita income $2,227, average life expectancy 72.6 years
Walmart to give 740,000 US store workers free Samsung phones
BNP criticises budget on 'nominal' allotment for the poor
BGMEA terms budget as 'significant'
Google diversity head removed over anti-Semitic blog post
No hajj for Bangladeshi pilgrims this year
Budget development-oriented and people-friendly: Quader
Tax exemption for ‘Made in Bangladesh’ brands
Most Read News
World Milk Day observed
Budget 2021-22:  Call for pro-poor budget
Sheikh Abdul Hannan made  Air Force chief
Five found dead in five districts
Role of microfinance in alleviating C-19 induced poverty
Youth killed in road mishap
India plans to more than triple COVID vaccine shots per day
Government to share migrant workers’ woes
Imdadul new VC of JnU
Planning Minister’s cellphone snatched
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft