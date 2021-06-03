Bangladesh, Afghanistan engaging tonight



Bangladesh national football team head coach James Day Jamie, sitting besides skipper Jamal Bhuiyan, talking to media in a pre-match briefing on Wednesday ahead of Afghanistan match in preliminary joint qualification round-2 of 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar and 2023 AFC Asian Cup, China. photo: BFF

Ahead of the match, Bangladesh boys are passing time in dying-minute preparation and going through all the game plans they had against the opponents.

The boys had a gymnasium session in the morning on Wednesday and practiced light in the afternoon. The boys also submitted samples for Coronavirus Disease test of which results will be handed over a few hours before the match.

The red and greens for the last time found flavour of a 2-1 win against Afghan in the SAFF Games in 2004. In the away match of the preliminary qualifier, Bangladesh was defeated by 1-0 margin by them.

Ahead of the match, the fans of both opponents are estimating their favourite team's possible result. The two met eight times before and four of those saw ties. The other matches results were mostly in favour of the Afghans. What news the ninth match is going to bring for the fans is uncertain.

The booters and coaches said they were hopeful of making a good result and presenting an enjoyable match. But the result of this match will certainly have reflection on the next two matches to be played against Indian on 7th June and Oman on 15th June.





Bangladesh and Afghanistan national football teams are engaging in a match of preliminary joint qualification round-2 of 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar and 2023 AFC Asian Cup, China today (Thursday) at 8:00pm (Bangladesh Standard Time) at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.Ahead of the match, Bangladesh boys are passing time in dying-minute preparation and going through all the game plans they had against the opponents.The boys had a gymnasium session in the morning on Wednesday and practiced light in the afternoon. The boys also submitted samples for Coronavirus Disease test of which results will be handed over a few hours before the match.The red and greens for the last time found flavour of a 2-1 win against Afghan in the SAFF Games in 2004. In the away match of the preliminary qualifier, Bangladesh was defeated by 1-0 margin by them.Ahead of the match, the fans of both opponents are estimating their favourite team's possible result. The two met eight times before and four of those saw ties. The other matches results were mostly in favour of the Afghans. What news the ninth match is going to bring for the fans is uncertain.The booters and coaches said they were hopeful of making a good result and presenting an enjoyable match. But the result of this match will certainly have reflection on the next two matches to be played against Indian on 7th June and Oman on 15th June.