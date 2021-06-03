Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 June, 2021, 9:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh\'s tour of Zimbabwe 2021

Tigers' to be in quarantine for seven days

Published : Thursday, 3 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 262
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh's tour of Zimbabwe 2021Bangladesh National Cricket Team will tour to Zimbabwe in July to play three ODIs, as many T20i matches and one-off Test, where guests possibly will stay quarantine for about one week because of existing health policy of the host country.
"The latest information to us is, we've to stay in quarantine for five to seven day and we are working keeping it in mind," BCB's CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury told journalists on Wednesday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
"But final decision is yet to come, if any change takes place, we'll bring that within our plan," he added.
Bangladesh visited Sri Lanka last month to play couple of World Test Championship matches, where they had to perform three days' quarantine.
Red and Greens are now busy in the Dhaka Premier Division Twenty20 Cricket League 2021 and will start camp for the forthcoming tour. Tigers are scheduled to depart home for Harare on June 29.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Serena looks to take advantage of open draw at Roland Garros
Djokovic hails 'bold, brave' Osaka as Nadal, Barty cruise at French Open
Southgate eyes Euro 2020 semis as a barometer of success
Sri Lankan team gets new foreign physio
Debutants shine in first Test as spectators return
ICC contemplates moving 2021 T20 World Cup from India to UAE
Let the bells ring out, spectators return to English Test cricket
Bangladesh, Afghanistan engaging tonight


Latest News
Films competing for Cannes Palme d'Or
Import duty on goods to be reduced
Per capita income $2,227, average life expectancy 72.6 years
Walmart to give 740,000 US store workers free Samsung phones
BNP criticises budget on 'nominal' allotment for the poor
BGMEA terms budget as 'significant'
Google diversity head removed over anti-Semitic blog post
No hajj for Bangladeshi pilgrims this year
Budget development-oriented and people-friendly: Quader
Tax exemption for ‘Made in Bangladesh’ brands
Most Read News
World Milk Day observed
Budget 2021-22:  Call for pro-poor budget
Sheikh Abdul Hannan made  Air Force chief
Five found dead in five districts
Role of microfinance in alleviating C-19 induced poverty
Youth killed in road mishap
India plans to more than triple COVID vaccine shots per day
Government to share migrant workers’ woes
Imdadul new VC of JnU
Planning Minister’s cellphone snatched
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft