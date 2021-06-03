Tigers' to be in quarantine for seven days

Bangladesh's tour of Zimbabwe 2021Bangladesh National Cricket Team will tour to Zimbabwe in July to play three ODIs, as many T20i matches and one-off Test, where guests possibly will stay quarantine for about one week because of existing health policy of the host country.

"The latest information to us is, we've to stay in quarantine for five to seven day and we are working keeping it in mind," BCB's CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury told journalists on Wednesday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

"But final decision is yet to come, if any change takes place, we'll bring that within our plan," he added.

Bangladesh visited Sri Lanka last month to play couple of World Test Championship matches, where they had to perform three days' quarantine.

Red and Greens are now busy in the Dhaka Premier Division Twenty20 Cricket League 2021 and will start camp for the forthcoming tour. Tigers are scheduled to depart home for Harare on June 29.










