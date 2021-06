14-team to play ODI WC, 20 teams in T20 WC

International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup will be a 14-team and 54-match event in 2027 and 2031, whilst the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be expanded to 20 teams and 55 matches in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030.

The ICC Board also confirmed on Tuesday that an eight-team Champions Trophy will be hosted in 2025 and 2029. ICC World Test Championship Finals will be hosted in 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031.

The ICC Women's event schedule has already been confirmed with the expansion of both the Cricket World Cup and T20 World Cup forming part of the ICC's long-term commitment to growing the women's game.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup format will have two groups of seven, with the top three in each group progressing to a Super Six stage, followed by semi-finals and final. This is the same format that was used in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2003. The format of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will consist of four groups of five, with the top two from each group going through to a Super Eights stage, followed by the knockout stages of semi-finals and a final. The Champions Trophy will follow previous editions with two groups of four, semi-finals and final.

The ICC Board also approved the process for determining the hosts for all Men's, Women's and U19 events in the next cycle. The hosts for the Men's events will be decided in September following a selection process that will get underway this month. The hosting process for Women's and U19 events will commence in November and will be an opportunity to engage with a wider range of Members including first-time hosts.

The ICC Board has requested management focus its planning efforts for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 on the event being staged in the UAE with the possibility of including another venue in the Middle East. A final decision on the host country will be taken later this month. The Board also confirmed that the BCCI will remain the hosts of the event regardless of where the event is played.