No accused in Allama Shafi murder case will get berth in Hefazat committee  

A section of Hefazat-e-Islam has said that none of the accused and instigators in the late Amir Shah Ahmad Shafi murder case will get a place in the Hefazat-e-Islam committee.

On Wednesday Ahmed Shafi's younger son Anas Madani made the remark at a press conference held at the National Press Club.

From the press conference Shah Ahmad Shafi's proponents also demanded the immediate arrest and quick trial of the accused and instigators of late Ahmad Shafi murder.

Claiming that 'Allama Ahmad Shafi was killed in a premeditated manner,' the speakers said 'an insidious group is conspiring to carry out their own agenda by taking control of various Qawmi madrassas and Hefazat-e-Islam.'

The speakers alleged that a handful of Hefazat leaders and some identified extremists have systematically vandalized Allama Shafi's room in the name of the movement at Hathazari Madrasa. The perpetrators also treated Allama Shafi rudely and prevented him from taking his medicines.

Mufti Faizullah, Secretary General of the Islamic Unity Alliance said, "Those involved in the killing had been named in the PBI investigation report. There are others who were not named in the report but we know their involvement in the conspiracy. We also want their arrest and exemplary punishment for the planned murder," he added.

The speakers said the most heinous thing is that the so-called current convener of Hefazat, Junayed Babunagari, sitting in front of the teachers of Hathazari madrasa on December 23 in 2020, had declared that the Huzur had died of natural causes.

Babunagari also claim the vandalism in the Hathazari madrasa as a peaceful movement. Through this he has echoed the false and provocative statements. His remarks appear to be an attempt to cover up the terrorist activities of his cadres, the speakers also added.

Allama Shafi passed away on September 18 in 2020 while undergoing treatment at Azgar Ali Hospital in the capital. He was 103 years old at the time of his death.

A case was filed in the court against 38 people including Mamunul Haque, the joint secretary general of the defunct committee of Hefazat, for the murder of Allama Shafi in December last year.

The court directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the case. The case was filed at the Judicial Magistrate's Court-3 in Chittagong by Allama Ahmed Shafi's brother-in-law Mohammad Main Uddin.

The court took cognizance of the case and directed the PBI to investigate and also asked it to submit an investigation report within a month.

Earlier on April 12, the PBI had filed an investigation report accusing 43 party leaders and activists, including former Hefazat chief Junayed Babunagari.

However, Babungari has rejected the report as false and untrue.

Allama Ahmad Shafi's brother-in-law Mainuddin, younger son Maulana Anas Madani, Maulana Abdul Hamid (Madhupuri Pir), Muhaddis Maulana Nurul Islam Jadid and other leaders of Hefazat were present at the press conference.