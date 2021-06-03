Video
Thursday, 3 June, 2021, 9:07 PM
Ex-MP Awal remanded in extortion case

Published : Thursday, 3 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 278
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Wednesday placed MA Awal, former lawmaker from Lakshmipur-1 constituency, on a two-day remand in an extortion case.
 Additional Chief  Metropolitan Magistrate Md Hasibul Haque passed the order after Investigation Officer Anoy Chandra Pal, also a sub-inspector of Pallabi Police Station, produced Awal before the court with a five-day remand prayer in the case.
Earlier, Awal was shown arrested in the case on May 31.
One Major (retd) Mostofa Kamal filed the case against Awal last month.
Rapid Action Battalion on May 20 arrested Awal from Bhairab area in Kishoreganj in another case filed for killing trader Shahinuddin in Dhaka's Pallabi area on May 16. Awal is now behind bars.
Awal was secretary general of Bangladesh Tarikat Federation. He was later sacked from his party post. He was elected lawmaker in the 2014 general election.
Chairman of Islami Ganatantrik Party, Awal became a lawmaker from Lakshmipur-1 constituency during 2014-18 when he was the secretary general of Bangladesh Tarikat Federation.
###


