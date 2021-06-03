Video
Postponed, fresh by-polls, local govt elections from June 21

Published : Thursday, 3 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 281
Staff Correspondent

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and strict lockdown enforced by the government, the Election Commission (EC) has decided to hold the postponed and fresh by polls in four parliamentary constituencies and first phase of union parishad and sixth phase of municipality polls.
According to EC decision, polls of postponed elections, including the by-polls to Lakshmipur-2 seat, first phase of union parishad and sixth phase of municipality polls, will be held on June 21.
Besides, by-polls of Sylhet-3, Dhaka-14 and Cumilla-5 constituencies will be held on July 14 this year, EC Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker told journalists at a briefing on Wednesday after a meeting held at the EC office at Agargaon in Dhaka.
EC Secretary Humayun Kabir also assured that all the elections would take place, strictly maintaining Covid-19 health guidelines.
According to the polls schedules, last date of submission of nomination papers for the elections of Sylhet-3, Dhaka-14 and Cumilla-5 constituencies by polls is June 15. The returning officers will examine the papers on June 17, and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 23.
On March 3, the EC announced to hold by-polls to Lakshmipur-2 constituency, polls to 371 UPs and 11 municipalities on April 11. On April 1, the EC postponed all the elections due to second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The EC decided to hold the by-polls to the four parliamentary constituencies amid Covid-19 for constitutional obligations. It is going to hold the UP and other elections as those were due, the EC Secretary said.


