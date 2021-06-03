Man held on charge of embezzling Tk 50cr from traders

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police has arrested a man on charge of amassing over Tk 50 crore through fraudulence from traders.

The arrestee, Mashiur Rahman Khan alias Babu, is a mastermind of the fraud gang. He is an accused in at least 92 cases. CID personnel arrested him from Mohakhali area in the capital on Tuesday.

At a press conference on Wednesday, CID said Mashiur Rahman is one of the main leaders of an organised criminal gang. He has swindled around Tk 50 crore.

Sheikh Omar Faruk, additional deputy inspector general of CID, told reporters that more and more victims are making complaints against Mashiur. First, Mashiur Rahman's associates collect detailed information about various organisations including Google online.

Then they contact the dealers of daily commodities including rice, lentils, oil and salt. Due to the professional attitude of the members of the organised criminal gang, the victimised traders cannot trace their criminal activities.

Mashiur used to pay 10 to 30 per cent of the price of the products he purchased. He paid the rest 70 per cent through bank cheques.

Later, the traders went to the bank and found out that the account mentioned in the cheque provided by Mashiur Rahman Rahman did not have enough money. Later, he deceived the traders in many ways in the name of returning their money. Hearing the news of his arrest, around 100 victims thronged the CID headquarters in Dhaka's Malibagh and demanded exemplary punishment for him.







