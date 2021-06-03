Video
Vaccination of Pfizer Covax to begin in 10 days

Published : Thursday, 3 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 289
Staff Correspondent

The Directorate of General of Health Services (DGHS) on Wednesday said it will take seven to ten days to administer Pfizer vaccine in the country.
Prof Dr Md Nazmul Islam, Director (Disease Control) of DGHS, said, "'Diluent' which is required to make the vaccine suitable for administering in human body will arrive in Dhaka on June 7.  Health workers are now being given training to administer the vaccine."
"Minimum one week would require for administering the vaccine because we will have to receive permission from the Office of DG, Drug Administration to complete the process. Because of it, we are saying that administering of the vaccine will require 7 to 10 days for completing all the formalities," he added.
Though the vaccination centres are yet to be finalised to administer the Pfizer vaccine, the names of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), Kurmitola General Hospital, Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Institute and National Opthalmology Institute are learnt to have been selected as the vaccination centres.
Sources at the DGHS said that the centres which have adequate manpower and training would be given final approval. The vaccine will be given to those who have already completed the registration.


Vaccination of Pfizer Covax to begin in 10 days
