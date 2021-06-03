Video
Home Back Page

Corona vaccination of univ students to start next week

Published : Thursday, 3 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 345
Staff Correspondent

Coronavirus vaccination for the public university students will begin from the next week and end in just one month.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) said dormitories of the universities would be reopened after Eid-ul-Azha.  
A meeting of the Education Ministry, UGC and university vice-chancellors on Monday decided to reopen the public universities on four conditions.
The meeting was chaired by Minister of Education Dipu Moni. The meeting decided to reopen the universities after university students were vaccinated on a priority basis.
In two of the four decisions, it was stated that as per the directives of the Prime Minister, all the students of the university would be covered under the Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible on priority basis.
The immunization programme will begin with students in residential halls.
As soon as the corona vaccination of the students is over, the residential halls of the university will be re-opened and the educational activities will resume.
When asked, UGC Secretary (current duties) Ferdous Zaman said vaccination of students in the university's residential halls is scheduled to start from next week.
Once it starts, the second dose will be given to a total of 1 lakh 10 thousand students within the next one month.  After that all the university halls will be re-opened.  
Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on July 21 or 22 (subject to moon sighting).




