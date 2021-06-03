We expect UK to promote interests of climate vulnerable countries



COP26 President-designate Alok Sharma calls on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban on Wednesday. photo : pid

She said this when COP26 President-Designate Alok Sharma met her at her official residence Ganobhaban on Wednesday.

"As the current Chair of Climate Vulnerable Forum-CVF, Bangladesh expects UK to promote the interest and priorities of climate vulnerable countries to the international platforms," said the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the media after the meeting.

Quoting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said Bangladesh and some other countries will be affected highly due to the adverse impact of global climate change, although Bangladesh's carbon emission is very much nominal.

During the meeting, Alok Sharma hoped that as the CVF chair, Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would play an important role on climate change.

He said they discussed various issues like the climate change situation, its global adverse impacts, mitigation and Climate Change Fund andCovid-19 pandemic.

Alok Sharma put emphasis on converting to green energy from the existing energy system.

The Prime Minister said Bangladesh is moving towards green energy and so far 5.8 million solar power connections have been provided.

She said Bangladesh is running a massive tree plantation campaign both at government and party levels.

Regarding the COVID-19vaccination programme, Alok Sharma said, the vaccination is going on well in the United Kingdom.

About COVID-19 and vaccination, Sheikh Hasina said, the government has adopted various measures to keep the economy of the country running apart from containing coronavirus although Bangladesh is a densely populated country.

She briefed Alok Sharma about the Sundarbans as he is scheduled to visit the world's largest mangrove forest.

The COP-26 President-designate invited Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to join COP-26 Conference to be held in Glasgow in November.

Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Bangladesh High Commissioner to UK Saida Muna Tasneem and the British High Commissioner in Bangladesh were present.

Later the COP26 President-Designate Alok Sharma met Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and discussed priority issues on the climate front at Foreign Service Academy. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam, among others, attended the meeting.

Earlier, the State Minister received Sharma at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 09.20am upon his arrival.

He also attended "UK- Bangladesh Climate Partnership Roundtable" there.During his engagements in Dhaka, Sharma will discuss shared priorities with Bangladesh which remains a "crucial" partner on the road to COP26.

He is on a two-day visit to strengthen support for UK COP26 climate priorities ahead of hosting the crucial UN climate change summit in Glasgow this November.







