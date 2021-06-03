Expelled SL leader denied bail

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the bail petition of expelled Sramik League leader Tufan Sarkar of Bogura in a case filed by ACC.

A full bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order.

Advocate Sharif Uddin Chakladar stood for Tufan while Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan represented theAnti-Corruption Commission ( ACC).

On March 1, the High Court rejected the bail petition of Tufan in a case filed by ACC and said he will not be able to file a bail petition in any court. -UNB