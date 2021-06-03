Video
19 held for gambling in Ctg

Published : Thursday, 3 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Chattogram, June 2 : Police have arrested as many as 19 people for alleged illegal gambling, following a raid at the Football Training Academy office near MA Aziz Stadium in the port city.
The raid was carried out by a team fromKotwali Police Station on Tuesday night, on a tip-off. "We caught the 19 people red-handed," said Nezam Uddin, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station.
Tk 6.75 lakh has (not have) been seized from the possession of the accused," he said, indicating the involvement of a gambling syndicate in the stadium area.
The accused have been identified as Mohammad Iqbal, 36, Akbar Hossain, 27, Touhidul Islam, 36, Mohammad Abbas, 42, Mohammad Karim, 30, Mohammad Shohagh, 29, Touhidul Alam, 41, Helal Uddin, 63, Farid, 35, Mahmudul Haque, 30, Sumon, 30, Mansur, 30, Kaiyum, 40, Muslim Uddin, 28, Rana, 40, Babul, 35, Jashim Uddin, 38, Rubel Uddin, 32 and Emran Uddin, 50.    -UNB


