20 JCD men, journalist hurt in alleged BCL attack at DU

At least 20 leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) including its president Fazlur Rahman Khokon and a journalist on Tuesday was injured in an attack allegedly by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of ruling Bangladesh Awami League.

The incident took place at Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) area on Dhaka University campus at around 11:40 am while JCD leaders and activists were preparing to distribute educational materials among street children and foods among rootless people marking 40th death anniversary of former president and freedom fighter Ziaur Rahman.

Witnesses said on the occasion of the 40th death anniversary of Ziaur Rahman, leaders and activists of JCD DU branch gathered at TSC at 11 am on Tuesday to distribute food and educational materials among the needy. "Led by BCL central vice-president Mizanur Rahman Pikul, the leaders and activists of Chhatra

League launched a sudden attack before the start of the food distribution programme," they said.

Amir Hamza, joint secretary of Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall Chhatra League, slapped Amjad Hossen Hridoy, a Dhaka University correspondent of Dhaka Post, an online news portal, when he was collecting information. "Amir Hamza slapped and elbowed me even though I introduced myself as a journalist," said Amjad.

Chhatra Dal General Secretary Iqbal Hossain Shamol said, "The BCL leaders and activists attacked suddenly on us when we were being prepared for relief distribution programmme held on the occasion of 40th death anniversary of former President Ziaur Rahman."

"Around 20-25 activists have been injured in the barbarous attack. Among them, six were seriously injured. Four have been staying at hospital and others were given primary treatment," said Shamol.

Rakibul Islam Rakib, convener of Dhaka University Chhatra Dal, said the BCL men launched a surprise attack led by Mizanur Rahman Pikul, vice-president of Chhatra League.

"The attack was carried out led by Pikul, but most of the attackers were outsiders and activists of Dhaka Metropolis Chhatra League," he added.

BCL DU Unit General Secretary and former DUCSU AGS Saddam Hossain denied the involvement of Chhatra League activist and said it is an internal quarrel among themselves over the formation of committees.

Later, Chhatra Dal brought out a procession protesting the attack at around 2:30 pm on the campus.

Meanwhile, Dhaka University proctor Golam Rabbani told the reporters that they will not take the responsibility of the attack as Chhatra Dal did not take permission for the programme.



The proctor said, "All kinds of meetings and gatherings are prohibited at the university. The university will not take responsibility for such misdeeds and arbitrary acts of them (Chhatra Dal). They have to take it."

He said if anyone wants to organize any programme on campus, he must take permission first.

"This kind of tragic incident will happen if you do whatever you want without paying attention to the rules of the university," he added.



