Wednesday, 2 June, 2021, 9:31 AM
DU to take all exams in person from July 1

Residential halls to remain closed

Published : Wednesday, 2 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
DU Correspondent

Dhaka University has decided to take the postponed Honours and Masters examinations from June 15 in person on the condition that the residential halls remain shut.
Besides, all the examinations including semester final and annual final tests of the students will be held in person from July 1 if the epidemic situation does not worsen.
However, if the corona situation does not improve, examinations will be held online from July 1, according to the decision of the Academic Council on May 6.
The decision was taken at      a meeting of the Academic Council chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman on Tuesday.
Several members of the Academic Council have confirmed the matter.
A number of Academic Council members told the Daily Observer that examinations in person will be held on condition that the residential halls remain closed and hygiene rules be maintained in the examination hall.
On the other hand, the examinations of the Honours and Masters which were postponed will be held in person from June 15 as per the decision of the Academic Council on January 31. The concerned departments /institutes will take all the examinations with the consent of the students by contacting them.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman said, "The duration will be 4 months instead of 6 months for the students of the semester system and 8 months instead of 12 months in case of annual course system in case of session jam."
The departments/institutes have been asked to decide whether the syllabus will be short.
Many departments/institutes have already been able to take their annual/semester final examinations on the condition of not opening residential halls following the hygiene rules. But due to the imposition of government restrictions, some examination activities were suspended. As a result, many students did not complete their graduation.
Pro Vice-chancellor (administration) Prof Dr Md Samad said the decision of the Academic Council is okay. "But my personal opinion is that the decision made by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to open universities and halls after the confirmation of the 2 dose vaccine will be beneficial for the country and for the students. Because 40 to 45 per cent of students could not join the online classes," Prof Samad said.
"It will be difficult to take all the exams without opening of the halls," he added.
He further said, "Even if all these decisions are taken on paper, the reality is different. As per the decision of the Prime Minister, it would be beneficial to ensure two vaccines and bring the students to the class for examination. Then no one will face discrimination."
However, the agitating students have rejected the decision.
Asif Mahmud, a student of the Department of Linguistics and the chief coordinator of the 'Open Educational Institutions Movement', told this correspondent, "We demanded
reopening of educational institutions and to take exams after opening of residential halls. In the context of our movement, the university authorities have announced a specific date. This is our success. However, we are rejecting the decision of not opening the halls."
Mentioning that the movement will continue, he said that the students will suffer if the halls are not opened. "Not all students can afford to take the test staying in messes. We will continue the movement with the demand to reopen our halls," he added.
Moazzem Hossain said most of the students are from poor and lower middle income families and will not be able to bear house or mess rent. "I think the announcement to take the test without opening the residential halls is an autocratic decision," he added.


