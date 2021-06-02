Video
Koyra people throw mud at local MP

Published : Wednesday, 2 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Our Correspondent 

KHUKNA, June 1: Being chased by angry residents of Koyra upazila, Khulna-6 (Paikgachha-Koyra) lawmaker Md Akhtaruzzaman fled the area with his trawler on Tuesday.
The lawmaker went to visit Cyclone Yaas-hit Dashhalia area under Moharajpur Union around 11:30am when a several hundred people were voluntarily repairing a damaged   embankment of the Kapotakkho River.
Angered by the presence of Akhtaruzzaman, locals started throwing mud targeting the trawler which was carrying the MP. Being intercepted, the lawmaker retreated.
At that time, someone from the trawler using loudspeaker urged the people to calm down. The lawmaker returned after the situation became normal.
Denying mud throwing, the lawmaker told media that locals want a permanent embankment there. "People expressed their resentment and demanded a permanent embankment when they saw me," the MP said.
"Their demand is logical. the embankment damaged several times and they voluntarily repair it every time. So, they expressed anger at the local MP," said the lawmaker.


