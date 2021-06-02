Rain swamps city



The capital city of Dhaka went under water on Tuesday after three hours of heavy rain. The picture was taken from Indira Road. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The heavy rainfall left several parts of the city in knee-deep to waist-deep water disrupting public movement.

Mainly day-labourers and office-bound people had to face problems during the rainfall as they left houses in the morning to look for works or attend offices.

Most of the people were caught unaware in the rain and got wet before they reached their workplaces or destinations. While talking to this correspondent, Bangladesh Met Department Meteorologist Dr Abdul Mannan said the rainfall would continue till Wednesday.

The city's Elephant Road, Green Road, Dhanmondi, Satmasjid Road, Mohammadpur, Shyamoli, Mirpur Road, Mirpur Mazar Road, Gabtoli, Mirpur Section 1, 2 and 10, Pallabi, Mirpur 12, Begum Rokeya Sarani, Kazipara, Shewrapara, Agargaon, Farmegate, Tejturibazar, Karwan Bazar, Shahbagh, Mohakhali, Gulshan, Banani, Badda, Mouchak, Malibagh, Kakrail, Fakirapul, and Motijheel areas went under knee-deep to waist-deep water during and after the rainfall.

The Dhaka WASA and city corporation workers were discomfited in removing the huge water logging despite recent maintenance of the sewerage lines.

Most sewerage lines were seen unable to remove the logged water quickly. However, logged water of most areas started receding at around 10am.

Mainly office-goers faced difficulty due to the rain that led to water-logging on many streets, lanes and by-lanes in the capital. Many commuters had to pay extra fare to reach their destinations due to lack of public transport amid rain.

Many shops and houses in low-lying areas were submerged. Many were seen traveling on rickshaw-vans, getting no other way to reach office.

A number of vehicles went out of order on the road due to water logging, which led to traffic congestion on Mirpur Road and Green Road, commuter Rashed Sumon and Mamunur Rashid who visited several parts of Dhaka told this correspondent.

Regarding the water-logging, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Tuesday in a statement said the employees of the city corporation had already removed some 1.03 lakh metric tonnes of wastes and 6.8 lakh tonnes of silts from the city khals and box culverts.

Repairing works of the pumps WASA handed over to the city corporations are on. Once those start functioning, the city people wouldn't see water logging any more, he said, adding that they had removed the stagnant water within three hours.

He also urged the government to hand over the Water Development Sluice Gates to the city corporations for maintenance. It would be better for the corporations to remove logged water faster.



