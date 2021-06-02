Video
Sexual Torture On BD Girl In India

Int’l trafficking gang ringleader ‘Boss Rafi’ held

Published : Wednesday, 2 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137
Staff Correspondent

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Tuesday claimed to have arrested the ringleader of international
women trafficking gang Ashraful Mondol alias 'Boss Rafi' and three members of the gang.
RAB Legal and Media Wing director Commander Khandker Al Moyeen confirmed media on Tuesday afternoon.
He said the elite force conducted a raid in Jhenidah, Jashore and Benapole from Monday night till Tuesday morning and arrested Ashraful Mondol, known as Rafi in India, his associate 'Madam' Shahida and two other members.
Many Bangladeshi women had been trafficked to India through the racket which trapped women using the social media platform TikTok, he said.
Recently, a video on torture and sexual assault of a young Bangladeshi woman in India went viral on social media.
On May 27, Indian police arrested Rifatul Islam Ridoy, known as "TikTok Ridoy Babu",  along with five other Bangladeshis, from Bengaluru. Bangladeshi law enforcement agency began an investigation into the incident and found involvement of a transnational trafficking racket in the incident.
Lt Col Khairul Islam, Director of RAB's intelligence wing, said Rafi TikTok  boss Ridoy was arrested in India over the sexual assault of the Bangladeshi woman.


