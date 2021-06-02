Surge in daily C-19 deaths, infections

The country witnessed 41 more deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours until 8;00am on Tuesday, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 12,660, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The death rate stands at 1.58 per cent. This is the highest number deaths recorded in the span of a day due to coronavirus infection since May 9. Fifty-six people had died due to the infection on May 9.

At least 1,765 new infections were recorded in the meantime, bringing the total number of people infected to 8,02,305, the release added.

This is the highest number of daily infections recorded since May 6. The infection number was 1,822 on that day.

The current positivity rate is 9.67 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.45 per cent.

A total of 18,250 samples were tested at 503 labs across the country in 24 hours (till 8:00am on Wednesday).

At least 1,779 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 7,42,151 and the recovery rate at 92.50 per cent.

Among the deceased, 26 were men, and 15 were women. Of the victims, 38 died died at hospitals while three at home. Fifteen of them were in Dhaka Division, 11 in Chattogram, six in Rajshahi, four in Khulna, three in Sylhet, and two in Barishal divisions.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 9,139 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,521 were women.

The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.

However, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 3,566,500 lives and infected over 171,527,400 people across the world till Monday afternoon, according to Worldometer, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.

As many as 153,851,200 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







