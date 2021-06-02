BEA proposes Tk 17,387,176cr alternative budget for next FY

The Bangladesh Economic Association has proposed an alternative budget of Tk 17,387,176 crore for 2021-2022 fiscal year. The budget deficit has been estimated at Tk 135,000 crore.

On Tuesday at a virtual press conference, the President of the Association Dr Abul Barkat presented the alternative budget proposal.

The press conference was titled 'Covid-19 and Alternative Budget for Overcoming Socio-Economic Recession: Proposals of Bangladesh Economic Association for

FY 2021-22'.

Abul Barkat said, "We think the budget will be expansionary. We have proposed a budget of Tk 17,387,176 crore, which is 3.6 times more than the current government's budget.

He said, "The revenue sector will provide 92.20 per cent of the total budget. Of this, 79 per cent will be direct tax. The remaining 21 per cent will be indirect taxes.

He said the budget deficit was estimated at Tk 1.35 lakh crore. "We will not take bank loans to cover the deficit," he said. I will not take any foreign loan, because bank loans are not for the government. The deficit will be filled through bond market, savings certificates and public-private partnership.

Of this, it is possible to bring Tk 70,000 crore from the bond market, which can fill 51.90 per cent of the deficit. Tk 40,000 crore could come from the sale of savings certificates.

The President of Association thinks that Tk 25,000 crore can come from public-private partnership.

Introducing the alternative budget, Dr Abul Barkat said, "Covid-19 has left Bangladesh as a country of high income inequality and dangerous income inequality."

Dr Abul Barkat proposed to impose higher taxes on the rich in his alternative budget. In this case he made six proposals.

These include imposing wealth taxes on the rich, raising tax rates on the super-duper rich, imposing wealth taxes on large investments in the stock market and the bond market, raising taxes on excess profits, confiscating and recovering black money.

In the alternative budget of the Association, it has been proposed to keep at least 5.0 per cent of the GDP allocated to the education sector. At the same time, it has been proposed to allocate Tk 50,000 crore for the establishment of a new department in the health sector called 'Public Health Protection.'



