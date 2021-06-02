All set for presenting nat’l budget in JS tomorrow

The Tk 603,681 crore national budget for the upcoming fiscal year of 2021-22 is set to be presented in parliament on Thursday. The budget session of the Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament) is set to start today (Wednesday) at 5:00pm with the aim of submitting the annual budget of the government.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will present the proposed budget in Parliament in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Earlier, the budget will be cleared in the Cabinet meeting to be held at the Cabinet room of the Jatiya Sangsad.

This year's budget is around 17.47 per cent of the country's total Gross domestic product (GDP) while compared to the current revised budget, the size of the new budget has been increased by Tk 64,698 crore, according to the Finance and Planning ministries which work on the proposed budget.

Sources said about 2.5 crore people have become poor due to the coronavirus pandemic. To deal with such a situation, social security diversion is being given priority in the budget. This is the first time that allowances will be given to all elderly people and widows in 150 upazilas of the country. The honorarium of the freedom fighters will also be increased under the social security zone. In this context, about 1.20 crore people would be brought under this facility.

However, the budget for the next fiscal year is trying to provide relief to the common people in this crisis of coronavirus pandemic. In order to keep the prices of most of the products produced and used in the country within reach, huge discounts are being given to the domestic industry. Meanwhile, in order to encourage the production of some products including computers in the country, higher tariffs are being imposed on the import of those products. However, agricultural machinery and health care products are getting duty exemption. This can reduce the price of those products.

Announcement has already been given to impose extra tax on tobacco products like bidis and cigarettes.

According to sources, the prices of rice, pulses, sugar, salt, home-made paste, bread, soap, bottled water, fruit juice, spices and processed food items will not go up due to the new tax. The price of foreign toys will go up but the price of domestic toys will go down due to tax exemption and imposition of duty on imported similar products. Assembled motorcycles will be available in the country at a lower price than imported motorcycles.

Sources said coronavirus pandemic costs are rising, it will continue in the future. Revenue collection is not increasing at the desired rate. The amount of deficit is increasing with a large gap between income and expenditure. In such a situation, for the first time, the budget for the next fiscal year 2021-22 has been finalized with a deficit of more than 6.0 per cent of the GDP.

The government is focusing more on revenue collection. The target of revenue collection during the coronavirus period is Tk 392,490 crore. This is 11.35 per cent of the GDP. The revised target for this year is Tk 355,517 crore. The Finance Minister also wants to collect Tk 36,973 crore more than this year for the coronavirus pandemic. Out of the total revenue, the target for collection from the revenue sector has been set at Tk 389,000 crore and foreign grants at Tk 3,490 crore.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said the next budget will aim at saving the common people and businessmen of the country. Everyone's, including the backward marginalized people's interests, will be protected in this budget.

According to sources, the revenue collected so far in the current fiscal year is less than the target. Even then, in the next financial year, Tk 346,000 crore will be collected from the tax sector to meet the target of total revenue. Of these taxes, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) regulated tax is Tk 330,000 crore and non-NBR tax is Tk 160,000 crore. Besides, the receipt without tax has been estimated at Tk 43,000 crore.

Coronavirus pandemic is likely to continue in the next fiscal year - that's why the budget has been accordingly devised keeping in mind the increasing cost of medical, health and other sectors. That is why the operating expenditure of the government in the fiscal year 2021-22 has been estimated at Tk 361,500 crore. This is 10.46 per cent of GDP. Of this, recurring expenditure is Tk 328,840 crore, development expenditure is Tk 237,078 crore, loans and advances are Tk 4,506 crore and food help expenditure is Tk 598 crore.

Sources said that as the gap between income and expenditure, the deficit is incresing in the next budget.

In the current fiscal year, the deficit budget has been kept at 5.9 per cent of GDP. However, next budget, the amount of the deficit including grants has been finalized at 6.1 per cent at Tk 211,191 crore. And the amount of deficit without grants is Tk 214,681 crore. This is 6.2 per cent of the GDP.

General deficits are met through loans. Due to Covid-19, various donor agencies are helping Bangladesh. Tk 113,453 crore will be borrowed from the internal sector to meet the next budget deficit. Of this, Tk 76,452 crore will be taken from the banking sector.

The target for borrowing from banks in the current financial year is Tk 79,749 crore. Besides, Tk 32,000 crore will be taken from savings certificates and Tk 5,001 crore from other sectors. Besides, the target for foreign borrowing has been set at Tk 97,738 crore.

Sources said that about Tk 33,000 crore is being allocated in the budget for the next 2021-22 fiscal year in the health sector. However, there is no direction to change the health sector in the next fiscal year.

However, the allocation of more than Tk 3,500 is being increased from the original budget of the current 2020-21 fiscal year. In the current financial year, Tk 29,247 crore was allocated for the health sector. The share of the health sector is increasing in both the forthcoming budget and the GDP.

According to the Finance Ministry sources, as the amount of money in the budget increases like all other times, it is increasing this time as usual. There is no Master Plan for the health sector again. In the current fiscal year, a special fund of Tk 10,000 crore was set aside for the health sector. The same amount of funds is being kept for the next fiscal year.

Sources said that Tk 100 crore was allocated for the special honours of doctors, nurses and health workers in the current fiscal year. From this till last April Tk 49 crore has been spent. Tk 100 crore is being kept in this regard in the next fiscal year also.

Doctors, nurses, health workers, field administrators, law enforcement, armed forces and directly employed Republicans, who are directly engaged in providing services to patients infected with coronavirus, will be compensated in case of death or infection with Covid-19. Last year, the finance department had issued a circular in this regard. For this, Tk 650 crore has been allocated in the budget of the current fiscal year. Tk 60 crore has been spent from this allocation till last April. The government is refraining from paying compensation to the victims, only to the families of the dead. Even then, in the next fiscal year, an allocation of Tk 800 crore is being kept in this regard.

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has decided to recruit 2,000 new doctors, 6,000 nurses and 632 health workers. 500 crore is being allocated for this.

Tk 4,573 crore was allocated for development of health and nutrition services in the current fiscal year.

Sources said it is being increased to Tk 6,000 crore in the next budget. The allocation for improving the quality of modern services and online specialized services in health centres is being increased from Tk 134 crore to Tk 200 crore.

According to sources said that the government is going to focus on eight important sectors in the upcoming budget to revive the economy badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Necessary funding for Covid-19 pandemic control, successful implementation of incentive packages announced this year to combat Covid-19 and additional allocations to the health sector.

In addition to food security, priority will be given to agriculture, job creation, expansion of social security programmes, housing for the homeless poor, free and low cost food distribution among low-income people affected by the Covid-19 and development of overall human resources (including education and skills development).

The government has approved an Annual Development Plan or ADP worth Tk 225, 324 crore for the 2021-22 fiscal, marking a 14 per cent jump from last year's budget.

The size of the new ADP for the upcoming fiscal is 14 per cent higher than the revised ADP of Tk 197,643 crore for the outgoing fiscal.

The transport infrastructure and construction sector will get the highest allocation of 27.39 per cent of the ADP, followed by 20.36 per cent for the power sector.

Out of the original ADP size of Tk 225,324.14 crore, Tk 137,299.91 crore will come from the domestic sources while the rest Tk 88,024.23 crore from foreign sources.

