Planning Minister’s cellphone snatched

A mugger robbed Planning Minister MA Mannan of his i phone on Sunday evening.

The Planning Minister MA Mannan said his phone (iPhone X) had been snatched on Sunday evening while he was sitting in his car at the Bijoy Sarani signal in the capital.

Mannan was browsing something on his mobile phone while sitting in his car with one of its windows rolled down at Bijoy Sharani.

"Suddenly, before I even knew what was happening, the mugger snatched it from me and ran," Mannan

said during a press briefing on Tuesday, about the incident following an ECNEC meeting at the Planning Commission in Dhaka on Tuesday.

"It took me a couple of seconds to realize what was happening because I was absorbed in my browsing. When I recovered, I told the policeman in the car that my phone was stolen."

The policeman pursued the thief but could not catch him, the minister said. Although a case was filed by his personal officer on Monday night in this regard with the Kafrul Police Station, the phone is yet to be recovered.

Selimuzzaman, officer-in-charge of Kafrul Police Station, told The Daily Observer that police are trying to recover the phone and arrest the mugger.



