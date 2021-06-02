Imdadul new VC of JnU

Video
Published : Wednesday, 2 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141
JnU Correspondent

Prof Dr Imdadul Hoque, a teacher of Botany Department of Dhaka University, has been appointed Jagannath University (JnU) vice-chancellor for next four years.
Imdadul Hoque previously served as dean of the faculty of Biological Science in Dhaka University.
Dr kamal Uddin Ahmed, treasure of Jagannath University, has been serving as acting VC after expiry of Professor Mizanur Rahman's second tenure on March 17. After his departure, Kamal Uddin was given the charge as acting vice chancellor of JnU.
Imdadul Hoque completed his PhD degree on the subject of specialization in plant breeding & bio technology from Dhaka University in 1987. Professor Imdadul Hoque is the fifth Vice chancellor of Jagannath University.
The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education of the Education Ministry issued a notice on Tuesday formalising Dr Imdadul Hoque's appointment. Many well wishers are congratulated him for his appointment.



