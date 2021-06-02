No relatives willing to become plaintiff in Sabira murder case

No relatives of Dr Sabira Rahman Lipi, murdered at Kalabagan, agreed to become plaintiff in her murder case showing various reasons.

Meanwhile, police are yet to find out any clue to the murder of the female doctor in her room at Kalabagan in the capital.

The body of Dr Sabira Rahman Lipi, 47, was recovered from her Kalabagan flat on Monday morning. Four wounds of a sharp knife on her neck and back were found.

However, police could not say who committed the murder and why the murder happened.

No case has been filed so far in connection with the murder of the female doctor.

Police said no relative of Dr Sabira Rahman Lipi agreed to become plaintiff in her murder case showing various reasons. Subsequently, police might have to file the case after the expiry of a certain time-limit.

Sharif Mohammad Faruquzzaman, Assistant Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)'s New Market Zone said, "Dr Sabira's husband, Shamsuddin Azad was requested to become the plaintiff of the case. But, he declined to become the plaintiff citing his suffering from various diseases including diabetes."

Besides, a maternal uncle of Dr Sabira was also requested to become the plaintiff. "But, he also declined to accept the request citing that he lives outside Dhaka and has business there," the police official said.

Sharif Mohammad Faruquzzaman also said Dr Sabira's only son Tajoar is now an adult. He was also asked to become the plaintiff of the case. But, Dr Sabira's mother gave her objection to the proposal, saying that the boy would leave the country for Canada for higher education soon. So, it would not be possible to make him the plaintiff.





