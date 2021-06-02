Skills of EI can enhance leadership quality, output at workplace, say speakers

Academics and professionals underscored the need for achieving knowledge on Emotional Intelligence (EI) for developing work skills that will enhance efficiency in job fields and personal life.

They emphasized on this knowledge while attending the Third Batch of Certified EI Graduate course launching ceremony over online on Sunday evening.

Prof Moinuddin Chowdhury, President and CEO of Society for Leadership Skills Development (SLSD), presided over the ceremony where 25 participants mainly professionals joined the online live learning programme of the course on Zoom platform while American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) President Syed Ershad Ahmed formally inaugurated the opening ceremony and Maj (Retd) Mohammad Arif Chowdhury, Head of Safety and Security of BRAC Bank Ltd attended as special guest.

"SLSD School of Emotional Intelligence aims at creating EI graduates to create a society full of human value and peaceful co-existence," Prof Chowdhury said.

The AmCham President said, "Emotional Intelligence is one of the most important and demanding skills not only locally but also globally. EI can enhance leadership quality and productivity at workplace. I strongly urge all professionals to complete this course for personal and professional development."

He thanked the course designer and resource person Prof Moinuddin Chowdhury, President and CEO of SLSD for initiating such a great learning opportunity.

Mohammad Arif Chowdhury said, "To improve professional performance and personal excellence emotional intelligence is a must. I am very delighted that four of my colleagues joined this programme enthusiastically. I appreciate the role of SLSD School of Emotional Intelligence for arranging such opportunity for professionals and people in general."

Another special guest Ismat Jahan, Head of HR, SLSD and EVP of JCI Bangladesh discussed the importance of emotional intelligence during and post corona pandemic. She said, "This is certainly a magical skill to improve personal and professional performance and productivity. I will strongly recommend that all professionals attend this course."

Prof Dr Farid Sobhani, Director of MBA and MIHRM programme of United International University (UIU) emphasized on importance of Emotional Intelligence at the academic level.

Farhana Bari, Secretary General, SLSD conducted the programme as Master of the Ceremony. Dr Md Shaiful Islam, President of Bangladesh EI Practitioners' Club, Secretary General Md Soliman Ahmed Jishan and other office bearers welcomed all participants of batch 3 and congratulated the participants of batch 2, who completed the course.







