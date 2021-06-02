

Fatal drug LSD killing our youths



Allegedly, there are currently three syndicates in the country who are involved in selling this highly hallucinatory drug that causes loss of appetite, tremors, delusions, distortion in one's sense of time and identity to paranoia, psychosis and suicidal tendencies and other deadly effects. These syndicates are importing this drug from Europe as blotting papers stashed inside books so to look like postal stamps or colour paper.



Now the question is the drug syndicate has existed for more than 4 years, but why the law enforcers failed to identify its members? According to media reports DB has found 650 users who used to be customers of three jailed drug dealers.



LSD usage and its illegal import is not a new phenomenon in our country. We have learned from different Psychology journals that today's millennial are encountering different psychological trauma. To get some temporary relieve they consume these lethal drugs. These frustrated youths are being lured by the traders of these drugs and can easily get addicted and face tragic consequences.



Now it is time to take action to protect our youths from the clutches of this deadly drug. The government must go after the kingpins who run these syndicates. Also, exemplary punishment must be handed out to these arrested individuals. Our law enforcers need to play a more vigilant role to catch all the accomplices connected with the syndicates.



Moreover, we have to play a more responsible role to these 650 LSD drug users as they are victims of certain circumstances. Many such addicts suffer from mental health issues that have to be treated medically and through proper counselling. Also, we have to ensure suitable rehabilitation services for them.



Family, friends, colleagues and other acquaintances have to treat these individuals with compassion as many of them could be an asset for our nation. While those who bring in these drugs must be brought to book, the factors that lead young people to become users must be identified as well.

