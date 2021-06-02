Video
Letter To the Editor

Educational institutions must be reopened

Published : Wednesday, 2 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129

Dear Sir,
Even though the educational institutions are closed, the students are not sitting idle as many of them are getting involved in various crimes. Recently, we have learned about a fatal drug LSD. Some of them are wasting their valuable time in mobile phones playing online games. Students are roaming freely in the parks like a vagabond. Reportedly, the juvenile gangs are being formed and thus juvenile crimes are on the rise. Many students are dropping out. After the opening of the institution, it can be seen that many students will be absent from the classes. Yes, they are dropped out from academic lives. Educational institutions have been remained closed for 14 months. Only few students are engaging themselves in different earning activities to share the burden of their family.

The virtual education is not working out for the students. Even some people are very much indifferent towards remote learning. The situation of girls is worse, parents are marrying them off before they become matured enough, and they are being deprived of education. Moreover, adolescence pregnancy is on the rise.

This is time to reopen the educational institution as soon as possible. Corona may stay with us permanently but we have to learn to deal it with. We need to be cautious and continue our business.

Md Tanshen
Shibpur, Narsingdi



