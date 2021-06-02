

Government to share migrant workers’ woes



Most of the migrant workers have been frustrated and some of them even thought they won't be able to go back to their workplaces as the hotel charges are beyond their affordability. Moreover the Saudi Airlines has shifted the responsibility of booking hotels on the shoulders of the Bangladesh migrant workers who have planned to return to the Kingdom to resume duties.



The task of booking hotels and also bear the boarding expenses amounting at least Tk 70,000 per person have become impossible for most of the migrant workers intending to fly to Saudi Arabia.



However, a statement of the Foreign Minister on May 27 last, generated hope among thousands of stranded migrant workers as the government has come up to solve the major portion of their problems.



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh government has decided to arrange hotel facilities and partly pay the required boarding expenses in Saudi hotels during the quarantine period of the Bangladeshi migrant employees. "I already asked our ambassador in Saudi Arabia to make a list of the migrants going there and then arrange hotel for their quarantine," Momen said. "If the hotel is expensive, the government will subsidise," he said, adding that he has already spoken to Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry (EWOEM). Since May 24 over 1,000 migrants could not leave for Saudi Arabia as they could not manage hotel bookings on their own.

Two days after the statement of the Foreign Minister, the EWOEM announced on May 29 that the ministry would provide half of the hotel boarding charges to each of the Saudi bound migrant workers. The decision was taken to reduce huge financial burden of the Saudi bound migrant workers, he said.



Accordingly, Bangladesh government will reimburse half of the hotel boarding charges to each and every migrant worker who will stay at different hotels during their institutional quarantine period. The financial assistance will also be provided to those who have already gone to Saudi Arabia since the Saudi authorities' have made institutional quarantine mandatory for the foreign workers after their arrival in the Kingdom since May 20 last.



The ministry has also decided to administer Covid-19 vaccine to all departing expatriate workers so that they don't have to go through mandatory institutional quarantine in different countries including Saudi Arabia. According to the decision migrant workers intending to go abroad to resume duties or to join a new job would be vaccinated when vaccines are available. Imports of vaccines from China and Russia have already been started. If situation improves in India, AstraZeneca vaccines produced by Serum Institute of India (SII), for which Bangladesh has already made payment, are also expected to arrive.



In Bangladesh out of 165 million people so far nearly 4 million people received full two doses of AstraZeneca vaccines while nearly 6 million got the first doze. The vaccination was open to all and whoever enlisted names online were entitled to get the vaccine. But many migrant workers who were in the country failed to enroll their names and missed the jabs. However, the registration and vaccination have been suspended after SII, suspended exports as infection and death from Covid shot up in India, became the second most pandemic hit country after the United States.



For the vaccination the stranded migrant workers intending to fly to Saudi Arabia or any other countries have already been asked to apply for inoculation through the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) for taking Covid-19 vaccines.



The government of Saudi Arabia last week asked the Bangladeshi travelers to book hotels in advance for institutional quarantine. However, indecision and conflicting instructions from the concerned authorities have put Saudi-bound passengers' departure at risk. Meanwhile more than 33,000 Saudi-bound passengers are waiting for clearance. Nearly 11 million Bangladeshi migrant workers are now employed in some 160 countries. Of them some 2.0 millions are engaged in Saudi Arabia, the biggest employer of Bangladeshi workers.



Most of the Bangladeshi migrant workers have been hired by foreign employers after being facilitated by the EWOEM. Different private recruiting firms also sent huge migrant workers abroad. However, most of the migrants workers recruited by private firms are often subjected to different problems including, high recruitment cost, less wages and unhealthy and uncomfortable living arrangements. Some seekers of overseas jobs are often victimised by human traffickers and unscrupulous recruiting agents. News of abduction for random, killings, tortures of Bangladeshi foreign jobseekers in foreign lands especially in certain spots in the Southeast Asia and northern Africa often hit media headlines.



Thousands of skilled and unskilled young jobseekers tend to go abroad not because of less employment opportunities in Bangladesh, but for a better life and higher remuneration in rich countries. But many have to suffer ordeal after being allured by human traffickers and unscrupulous recruiting agents.



After the exports worth nearly $40 billion a year expats contributes a hefty amount to the country's foreign exchange reserves. In 2020 the remittance inflow was amounted at nearly $22 billion and accordingly the country's foreign exchange reserved now stands at around $44 billion. However, a large amount of remittances are also sent through unofficial and illegal channels like Hundi, which has now been greatly subdued, as the government has taken some steps including a 2 per cent incentives over the amount sent thru banks and authorised mobile financial services.



In 2010s the overage remittance inflow into the country was around $14 billion a year. From 2016 to 2019 calendar year, the average annual remittance in flow was more than $15 billion. After introduction of incentives the remittance inflow jumped up even amid the pandemic that started slashing job opportunities and causing global slowdown. However, there is a wrong perception among many people that the government does not spent any amount or invest any fund or do anything to create job opportunities for Bangladesh migrants abroad.



To help the migrant workers the EWOEM was set up in December 2001. Subsequently Probashi Kallyan Bank (PKB), a state-owned specialized financial institution for non-resident Bangladeshis including the migrant workers was founded with products namely consumer banking, corporate banking and investment banking in 2010.



The BMET formed in 1976 to train skilled manpower for foreign employment and provide migrant workers with smart cards, biometric registration and immigration clearance was brought under the EWOEM to explore the job opportunities for the migrant workers outside the country. The BMET operates the Marine Technology and runs other technical educational centres.



In 1990 the government formed Wage Earners' Welfare Board to manage the Wage Earners' Welfare Fund (WEEF). Earlier in 1984 Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited (BOESL), a government owned manpower export company was formed and it exported manpower to a number countries. Now PKB, BMET, WEEF and BOESL are operational under the EWM.



With the latest measures being taken by the Foreign Ministry under the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, it shows that the executive organ of the state or the government has been on alert in the wake of the rising problems of the stranded migrant workers. On the right time the government has acted and it is hoped that most of the stranded migrant workers will be facilitated to go back to their workplaces abroad including Saudi Arabia in coming months.

The writer is Business Editor,

The Daily Observer





