Wednesday, 2 June, 2021, 9:29 AM
Three ‘commit suicide’ in 3 dists

Published : Wednesday, 2 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Our Correspondents

Three people including a woman allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Sirajganj, Barishal and Bogura, in four days.
SIRAJGANJ: A schoolboy reportedly committed suicide in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
Deceased Rafi was the son of Shah Ali, a resident of Rajman Village under Durganagar Union in the upazila. He was an eighth grader at a local school in the area.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Ullapara Police Station (PS) Asad said Rafi took poisonous tablet at around 9pm out of huff with his parents as he was disallowed to play video game in mobile phone.
Later, Rafi died on the way to Bogura Hospital.
BARISHAL: A septuagenarian man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging self Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Mahendra Lal Bario, 72, a resident of Baropaika Village in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Agailjhara PS Md Golam Sarwar said Mahendra Lal hanged himself from a tree nearby the house in the area.
Locals spotted his body in the afternoon and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.
Locals alleged that Mahendra has three sons but none of them supported him at old age.
NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A housewife reportedly committed suicide in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Deceased Jesmine Akhter, 26, was the wife of Saidul Islam, a resident of Moninag Village in the upazila.
Local sources said the deceased's husband was an alleged gambler.
The couple often locked into altercation over the issue.
However, Jasmine Akhter took poisonous tablet on Thursday out of huff with her husband.
She was rushed to Nandigram Upazila Health Complex.
She was released from the hospital as her condition was improving.
Later, she died at home at night. 



