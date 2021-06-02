Video
World Milk Day observed

Published : Wednesday, 2 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169
Our Correspondents

A rally was brought out in Rangamati Town on Tuesday to mark the World Milk Day. photo: observer

World Milk Day-2021 was observed in different districts of the country including Pirojpur, Netrakona, Panchagarh and Rangamati, on Tuesday.
PIROJPUR: To mark the day, the Department of Livestock Services (DoLS) organised various programmes.
A colourful rally was brought out from the DoLS premises in the morning. The rally paraded main roads in the town. Later, a discussion meeting was held in the circuit house conference room.  
It was chaired by DoLS Officer Azam Hossain Bhuyan. Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC-General) Chowdhury Rowson Islam, and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mollah Azad Hossain were present as special guests.
Speakers said, at least one glass of boiled milk is essential for every citizen of all ages as ideal drink because milk contains protein, fat, minerals, carbohydrate and water. "Try to buy milk for every day's drink," they suggested.
 They mentioned, District DoLS is trying to be self-reliant in milk production.
Among others, District Fisheries Officer (DFO) Md Abdul Bari, Nazirpur Upazila DoLS Officer Dr. Md Serajurul Islam, President of District Dairy Association Alamgir Hossain, and dairy farmer Maksud Khan Shohan spoke on the occasion.
Government officials, journalists, and dairy farmers were also present.
NETRAKONA: Colourful rally and virtual discussion meeting were held in the district marking the day. These were organised by the DoLS in association with Dairy Development Project (LDDP).
By 10am, the rally was brought from the DolS Office. It paraded different main roads in the district town.   Later, the virtual discussion meeting was presided over by Additional District Magistrate Suhel Mahmud. It was attended by State Minister for Social Welfare Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, MP.  
PANCHAGARH: On the occasion, the District DoLS organised a virtual discussion meeting in the morning.
 It was held in the conference room of the DC office. DC D. Sabina Yasmin attended the meeting as chief guest while ADC (Overall) Azad Zahan presided over it. The address of welcome was given by DoLS Officer Dr. Abdul Mazid.
The DoLS has undertaken week-long programmes. The programmes included  art competition, essay writing, free distribution of milk and T-shirt among the children.
RANGAMATI: Marking the day, a colourful rally was brought out in the district town from the DoLS office in the morning. The rally was participated by DoLS officials including Dr. Barun Kumar Dutt and Dr. Debraj Chakma, dairy farmers, and others. It was also attended by Zila Parishad Member and Convenor of DoLS Remliana Pankua. Children were fed milk on the occasion.
 Dairy entrepreneurs gave 40 kg milk for feeding children.


