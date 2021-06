SIRAJGANJ, June 1: An elderly woman died from snakebite in Tarash Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Deceased Maleka Begum, 70, was a resident of Asanbari Village under the district.

Locals said a venomous snake bit Maleka when she was performing prayers in her room, leaving the woman critically injured.

Later, she died on the way to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogura.