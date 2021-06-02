Video
People protest environment pollution in Pabna

Published : Wednesday, 2 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147
Our Correspondent

PABNA, June 1: A human chain in the district raised voice against a section of rice millers on Tuesday, blaming them of destroying environment.  
Speakers at the human chain mentioned, surroundings of rice mills have turned dirty and unhealthy due to reckless dumping of garbage and waste; public health is being threatened with rising risk of various diseases; and sewerage system is halted.
They said, it is the duty of dwellers to keep clean their own localities.
"Together we will make our area a healthy, clean and environment- friendly," they maintained.
The human chain was organised in Harukhali Mills area in Ishwardi Upazila of the district.
Different crops, trees as well plants and the environment are experiencing silent destruction; hundreds of people, madrasa students and pedestrians in Aronkola area are becoming  victims of flying ashes.
Fly ashes releasing from the rice mills harm eyes; some are getting affected by various eye diseases including blindness even.
Meanwhile, some students of Aronkola Noorani Hafizia Madrasa said, they were admitted into Rajshahi Medical College Hospital with diseases caused due to environmental pollution.
General people gathered near Mallik Agrofood Ltd and Auto Rice Mills gate. They held a stage-in demonstration and demanded safe management of rice mill ashes and asked for ensuring harm-free movement of people.
Speakers said, if ash spreading is not stopped immediately, locals will be forced to lock the mill gate.
The human chain was addressed, among others, by Zila Parishad Member and ex-general secretary of Upazila Juba League Shafiul Alam Biswas, Madrasa Principal Hafeez Saiful Islam, and ARB Traders Chairman Amir Hossain Sikder.


