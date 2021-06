KISHOREGANJ, June 1: Two minor boys drowned in a canal in Karimganj Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Afaj, 8, son of Kabir Uddin, and Lamim, 7, son of Abdur Rashid. They both were residents of Tamni Akandapara Village in the upazila.

Local sources said the boys were playing nearby the house. They drowned in the canal while their relatives were unaware of it.

After searching, they recovered the floating bodies.