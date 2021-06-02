Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 June, 2021, 9:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Youth killed in road mishap

Published : Wednesday, 2 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154
Our Correspondent

NOAKHALI, June 1: A youth was killed in a motorcycle accident in  Sadar Upazila of the  district on Monday night.
Deceased Md Roky, 21, was the son of Jayedul Haq, a resident of Masimpur Village in Ashwadia Union under the upazila.
Locals said  a motorcycle carrying Rakib and his friend fell on the Sonapur-Maijdee Road at night after its driver lost control over it, leaving them injured.
The injured were rushed to the hospital where the on-duty doctor declared Roky dead.
Inspector (Investigation) of Sudharam Model Police Station Imdadul Haq confirmed the news.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three ‘commit suicide’ in 3 dists
World Milk Day observed
Locals protesting environment pollution by mills
Elderly woman dies from snakebite
People protest environment pollution in Pabna
2 minors drown in Kishoreganj
Youth killed in road mishap
Five found dead in five districts


Latest News
India plans to more than triple COVID vaccine shots per day
Bangladesh's forex reserves reach historic high of $45.5billion
BB allows two-year rescheduling facility on agriculture loans
Lockdown in five Rohingya camps extended
Twitter testing ads on Fleets to catch up to Snap, Facebook
BEA proposes Tk 17.38 lakh crore alternative national budget
Stocks witness flat ahead of budget
ECNEC approves Tk 3,090cr Meghna river bank protection project
BCB reveals new schedule for Dhaka League
Metro Rail's second set of coaches arrives in Dhaka
Most Read News
Facts and myths about black, white, and yellow fungus
Losses of Israel and concerns for future
Obituary
‘Sustainability in the dairy sector with empowering the environment’
Coronavirus variants get new names
RAB arrests ASI on charge of Yaba trading in Demra
Mahbub reappointed envoy to China
HC grants bail to BNP’s Aslam Chy
Soaring edible oil prices make consumers’ heads to spin
Usraat wins ‘Honorable Mention Medal' in Int’l Philosophy Olympiad
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft