|
Youth killed in road mishap
|
NOAKHALI, June 1: A youth was killed in a motorcycle accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday night.
Deceased Md Roky, 21, was the son of Jayedul Haq, a resident of Masimpur Village in Ashwadia Union under the upazila.
Locals said a motorcycle carrying Rakib and his friend fell on the Sonapur-Maijdee Road at night after its driver lost control over it, leaving them injured.
The injured were rushed to the hospital where the on-duty doctor declared Roky dead.
Inspector (Investigation) of Sudharam Model Police Station Imdadul Haq confirmed the news.