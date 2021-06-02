Youth killed in road mishap

NOAKHALI, June 1: A youth was killed in a motorcycle accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Deceased Md Roky, 21, was the son of Jayedul Haq, a resident of Masimpur Village in Ashwadia Union under the upazila.

Locals said a motorcycle carrying Rakib and his friend fell on the Sonapur-Maijdee Road at night after its driver lost control over it, leaving them injured.

The injured were rushed to the hospital where the on-duty doctor declared Roky dead.

Inspector (Investigation) of Sudharam Model Police Station Imdadul Haq confirmed the news.









