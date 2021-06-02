Five found dead in five districts

Four people including a traffic inspector were found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Feni, Pirojpur, Panchagarh, Sirajganj and Rajshahi, in two days.

FENI: A 45-year-old traffic inspector was found dead in his residence in the Madhyam Charipur area of the district town on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Shafiqul Azam, a traffic inspector with Feni District Police. He was originally from Tangail District.

Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Feni DB Police, said that Shafiqul lived in the rented accommodation alone.

"On Friday, he returned home after duty but didn't report to work since. On Monday, his landlord Ashique Manjil informed cops about a foul smell emanating from Shafiqul's room," the OC said.

On information, a team from the local police station (PS) reached the spot and recovered the decomposed body, breaking open the door. The body was sent to the local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect Shafiqul might have died of a cardiac arrest.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from a jackfruit tree in Kawkhali Upazila of the district at dawn on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Shanta Akhter, 26, wife of Ali Haidar, a resident of Bashuri Village in the upazila. She was the daughter of Mahabub Sarder of the area.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Shanta had been missing since Sunday night.

Later, she was found hanging from a jackfruit tree nearby the house in the area at dawn.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The family members said Shanta had been suffering from mental diseases for the last couple of months.

Kawkhali PS OC Md Boni Amin confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: Police recovered the body of a 20-year-old boy in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Locals spotted Ariful Islam's hanging body at Ukil Jot village near Mohamanda river around 7:30 am and informed police.

Tentulia Model PS OC Abu Sayem Mia said they recovered the body and sent it to hospital morgue.

It is not yet clear whether it is a murder or suicide.

SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the body of a young man from the Jamuna River in Chauhali Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 26 to 27, could not be known immediately.

Baghutia Union Parishad Ward No. 4 Member Ashraf Ali said locals spotted the body floating in the Jamuna River in Ghushuria Kheyaghat area in the evening and informed police.

Chauhali PS OC Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that a team of police was sent to the scene.

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the body of a woman in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Kalpana Bibi, 32, wife of Asman Ali, a resident of Paikpara Village under Shuvodanga Union in the upazila.

Bagmara PS OC Mostak Ahmed said Kalpana Bibi was the second wife of Asman Ali.

However, neighbours spotted the blood strained body of Kalpana in the house in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore injury mark on its head.

The deceased's husband went into hiding soon after the incident.

However, a murder case was filed with Bagmara PS in this connection, the OC added.





