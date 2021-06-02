Video
Wednesday, 2 June, 2021
Countryside

Preparation complete to administer Vitamin A capsules to babies

Published : Wednesday, 2 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156
Our Correspondents

A press briefing on Vitamin A+ Campaign was held in Kishoreganj Civil Surgeon Office on Tuesday. photo: observer

Preparations have been taken by district administrations of the country to hold the National Vitamin A+ Campaign from 5 June to 19 June 2021.
In this connection, Civil Surgeon (CS) offices in the districts organised press briefings.
PANCHAGARH: The district health administration has completed preparations to administer Vitamin A capsules to the babies of six months to 59 months old.  
 CS Dr. Fazlur Rahman announced it at a district information and planning meeting arranged in his conference room in the town on Tuesday noon and sought cooperation in making the campaign successful.
The campaign will be conducted under the auspices of the Public Health & Nutrition Institute (PHNI) and National Nutrition Services (NNS) under the Ministry of Health and Family Planning and assistance of the UNICEF.
Under the campaign, one dose of one lakh unit Vitamin A blue capsule will be administered among 1,79,317 babies aged between 6 and 11 months and one dose two lakh unit Vitamin A red capsule among 1,36,279 babies aged between 12 and 59 months.
A total of 2,154 health and family welfare assistants and trained supervisors will work at 1,077 centres in the district and 43 unions, and special arrangements will be made at the bus terminals, rail stations and other places to make the campaign a success.
Assistant Director of the PHNI Iftekher Ahmed Taslim presented the key note paper.
KISHOREGANJ: A press briefing on National Vitamin A+ Campaign was held in the conference room of Kishoreganj 250-Bed General Hospital on Tuesday.
CS Dr. Md. Mujibur Rahman presided over the meeting. Deputy CS Md. Mostafizur Rahman highlighted the details of the campaign activities through PowerPoint presentation.
Deputy Director of Kishoreganj Hospital Dr. Md. Helal  Uddin was present as chief guest.
During the campaign, a total of 5 lakh 6 thousand 661 children of 6-11 months and 12-59 months would be administered Vitamin A capsules from  5 June  to 19 June  with safe distance and hygiene rules.


