Israel on edge as Netanyahu’s last-gasp challenge rebuffed

JERUSALEM, June 1: A last-gasp legal challenge by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to thwart a bid by a rival rightist to head a new government has been rejected as his opponents raced to seal a pact that would unseat him.

Naftali Bennett, Netanyahu's former defence minister, had announced on Sunday that he would join a proposed alliance with centrist opposition leader Yair Lapid, serving as its prime minister first under a rotation deal.

They have until Wednesday midnight (21:00 GMT) to present a final pact to Rivlin, who handed Lapid the task of forming a new government after Netanyahu failed to do so in the wake of a close election on March 23.

Hoping to beat the deadline, Lapid, Bennett and other party leaders convened to clinch coalition agreements. In a letter to the legal counsels of the presidency and parliament, Netanyahu's conservative Likud said Lapid was not authorised to cede the premiership to Bennett.

But President Reuven Rivlin's office said in response there was no legal merit to Likud's claim because Lapid would be sworn in as "alternate prime minister", second to serve as premier as part of the rotation. It accepted Likud's argument that Lapid must provide the president with full details of the new government and not just announce that he has clinched a coalition deal.

The Lapid-Bennett power-share may include other rightist politicians as well as liberal and centre-left parties. Israeli media have speculated it could also court parliamentary backing from a party that draws votes from Israel's minority of Palestinian citizens. -AFP



