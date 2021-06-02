

SL's fielding coach Shane McDermott 'sidelined' for England tour

According to the sources in the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board, Manoj Abeywikrama will continue to be the fielding coach on England tour.

Mcdermott had sought a short-break before the short Bangladesh tour to prepare himself for the big tour of England and Abeywikrama was sent in as his replacement.

Mcdermott may now be assigned to prepare a home "A" team for the proposed series against Pakistan. However, owing to the pandemic situation in the country, the series is not confirmed yet. McDermott may, however, return for the home series against India.

It is noteworthy here that Sri Lanka's fielding performance over the last few months has been excellent in the Test and ODI matches.

Interestingly, Sajeewa Weerakoon, who went to Bangladesh as a spin bowling coach is also not considered for the England touring squad.

Sri Lanka will be playing three ODIs and three T-20i in England.









