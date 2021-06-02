Video
Int\'l Student Online Chess

Sreedam Deb, Jahid Hasan of DIU secure top places

Published : Wednesday, 2 June, 2021
Sports Reporter

Int'l Student Online ChessDaffodil International University (DIU) students Sreedam Deb and Jahid Hasan placed top places in the final round of the International Student Online Chess Championship 2021, jointly organised by Vyatka State University, Russia and Liaoning University of Science and Technology, China for the university students around the world from May 24 to 29, 2021.
Sreedam Deb, a student of CSE, became first Runner-up while Jahid Hasan, a student of EEE, secured the fifth  position in the competition.
The winners will receive awards like Diploma and exclusive sets of tournament chess by 'Chess Craft', the sponsor.  As many as 60 global student players from eight different countries participated in this virtual tournament. From DIU, eight student players were selected for participation facilitated by International Affairs, DIU and Chess Club of DIU.


