Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 June, 2021, 9:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Selection intrigue surrounds England-New Zealand opener

Published : Wednesday, 2 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144

England's Craig Overton (L) walks past Stuart Broad (R) and James Anderson during a training session at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on June 1, 2021 ahead of the first Test match against New Zealand on June 2. photo: AFP

England's Craig Overton (L) walks past Stuart Broad (R) and James Anderson during a training session at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on June 1, 2021 ahead of the first Test match against New Zealand on June 2. photo: AFP

LONDON, JUNE 1: England and New Zealand head into Wednesday's first Test at Lord's with both sides face some potentially awkward selection decisions.
The hosts, in a match that marks the return of spectators to international cricket in England after their home games were played behind closed doors last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, will field an attack missing injured World Cup winners Ben Stokes (finger) and Jofra Archer (elbow).
England, amid the strains of 'bubble' cricket and a congested schedule that continues after the two New Zealand Tests with a five-match series at home to India and an Ashes tour of Australia later this year, have been reluctant recently to deploy James Anderson and Stuart Broad, their most successful all-time Test bowlers, in the same XI.
They've also rested several players following their stints in the Indian Premier League, including wicketkeepers Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow.
Their absence, together with the freak torn hamstring suffered by Ben Foakes, England's keeper for most of their 3-1 series loss in India this year, when he slipped on the Surrey dressing room floor, have paved the way for Gloucestershire's James Bracey to make a Test debut.

'Can't be ignored'
The 24-year-old Bracey, while acknowledging he was the beneficiary of Foakes' "freak accident", said: "I'm really excited about the possibility of playing two of the world's best teams this summer and obviously an Ashes tour next winter is another goal as well.
"Hopefully I'll be in a position where I can't be ignored."
England captain Joe Root was hit on the right hand batting in the nets on Monday by a throw-down from coach Chris Silverwood, now in charge of picking the team after England ditched national selector Ed Smith.
But Root, following treatment, told reporters he was "all right" and England expect him to be fit.
Both Broad and Anderson, one shy of equalling the England record of 161 Test appearances held by retired former captain Alastair Cook, have said they want to resume their partnership.
And for all England's pace options, including the uncapped Ollie Robinson and express quick Mark Wood, New Zealand coach Gary Stead looked no further than the veteran duo of Anderson and Broad, who have more than 1,000 Test wickets between them.
"When you've got an opening bowling attack that's got over 1,000 Test wickets between them that doesn't look like there's anything light there," Stead said.
New Zealand expect Trent Boult to miss the two-match series against England in the hope the left-arm seamer -- who only arrives in the UK on Friday after resting up following the IPL -- will be fresh for this month's inaugural World Test Championship final against India at Southampton.
New Zealand -- who've won their last six Tests, all at home -- can be sure about the majority of an XI led by outstanding batsman Kane Williamson.
But they must decide whether Devon Conway, Tom Blundell or Will Young, in good form for English county side Durham, opens alongside Tom Latham in New Zealand's first match at Lord's since an agonising Super Over loss to England in the 2019 World Cup final.
Meanwhile the fit-again Colin de Grandhomme and Daryl Mitchell are vying for the all-rounder role, with specialist spinner Mitchell Santner and seamer Matt Henry looking to complete the bowling attack.
Stead gave little away, saying: "We've been pretty consistent around the way that we select our Test teams, and I don't think that's going to change too much at this stage".
Stead, looking to guide New Zealand to just their second Test-match win at Lord's, added: "The pitch will ultimately I think determine which way we go."
Both teams will have some 'inside knowledge to call upon, given former New Zealand international Jeetan Patel is England's spin-bowling coach and Phil Neale, England's operations manager for 21 years until retiring in October, now the team liaison officer for the Blackcaps.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Criticism, jokes as Copa America moved to Brazil over Covid
SL's fielding coach Shane McDermott 'sidelined' for England tour
Sreedam Deb, Jahid Hasan of DIU secure top places
Selection intrigue surrounds England-New Zealand opener
SBNCS to host 12 DPL matches in 4 days
Boys finishing last-minute preparation before Afghanistan match
Rain forces DPL's postponement for two days
No NOC to Shakib, Fizz for rest IPL matches


Latest News
India plans to more than triple COVID vaccine shots per day
Bangladesh's forex reserves reach historic high of $45.5billion
BB allows two-year rescheduling facility on agriculture loans
Lockdown in five Rohingya camps extended
Twitter testing ads on Fleets to catch up to Snap, Facebook
BEA proposes Tk 17.38 lakh crore alternative national budget
Stocks witness flat ahead of budget
ECNEC approves Tk 3,090cr Meghna river bank protection project
BCB reveals new schedule for Dhaka League
Metro Rail's second set of coaches arrives in Dhaka
Most Read News
Facts and myths about black, white, and yellow fungus
Losses of Israel and concerns for future
Obituary
‘Sustainability in the dairy sector with empowering the environment’
Coronavirus variants get new names
RAB arrests ASI on charge of Yaba trading in Demra
Mahbub reappointed envoy to China
HC grants bail to BNP’s Aslam Chy
Soaring edible oil prices make consumers’ heads to spin
Usraat wins ‘Honorable Mention Medal' in Int’l Philosophy Olympiad
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft