Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 June, 2021, 9:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

SBNCS to host 12 DPL matches in 4 days

Published : Wednesday, 2 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126

The Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) backed out from their decision to postpone the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) for two days as they moved all of the matches in the next two rounds at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS).
As the two grounds of BKSP, which was scheduled to host four matches every day, became waterlogged after a consistent rain on Tuesday, the CCDM took this decision.
While the three grounds-SBNCS, BKSP-3 and 4 hosted six matches in one day, now SBNCS will host six matches in two days and thereby will run the league.
The six matches of the second round, which was postponed on Tuesday, will be held today (Wednesday), which originally was a gap day.
Also the six matches of the third round will be held in SBNCS on June 4 and 5.
It means, the gap day of the league on June 2 and 5 will be used to hold the matches. SBNCS will host three matches every day-first one from 9:00am, second game from 1:30pm and third match from 6:00pm.
The BKSP needs some more time to get the ground ready, which forced the CCDM earlier to defer the league for two days.
But in a new move, the CCDM decided to hold all of the matches in SBNCS, due to its excellent drainage system, which helps to make the ground ready anytime after rain stops.
It would though create an immense pressure on the ground, in a bid to complete the league in scheduled time and for the sake of the players, the CCDM took this risk for which the clubs and BCB also gave them the support.
"The scheduled matches of the Bangabandhu DPL T20 Cricket League 2019-20 was halted on Tuesday due to heavy rain which caused water logging at the two venues of BKSP," Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) Chairman Kazi Inam Ahmed said on Tuesday.
"In conversation with the clubs and the BCB Management, the CCDM has decided to shift fixtures from BKSP scheduled on June 01, 03 to the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur which will hold three matches a day for the next four days (02-05 June). We take this opportunity to thank the clubs and the cricketers for their cooperation," he added.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Criticism, jokes as Copa America moved to Brazil over Covid
SL's fielding coach Shane McDermott 'sidelined' for England tour
Sreedam Deb, Jahid Hasan of DIU secure top places
Selection intrigue surrounds England-New Zealand opener
SBNCS to host 12 DPL matches in 4 days
Boys finishing last-minute preparation before Afghanistan match
Rain forces DPL's postponement for two days
No NOC to Shakib, Fizz for rest IPL matches


Latest News
India plans to more than triple COVID vaccine shots per day
Bangladesh's forex reserves reach historic high of $45.5billion
BB allows two-year rescheduling facility on agriculture loans
Lockdown in five Rohingya camps extended
Twitter testing ads on Fleets to catch up to Snap, Facebook
BEA proposes Tk 17.38 lakh crore alternative national budget
Stocks witness flat ahead of budget
ECNEC approves Tk 3,090cr Meghna river bank protection project
BCB reveals new schedule for Dhaka League
Metro Rail's second set of coaches arrives in Dhaka
Most Read News
Facts and myths about black, white, and yellow fungus
Losses of Israel and concerns for future
Obituary
‘Sustainability in the dairy sector with empowering the environment’
Coronavirus variants get new names
RAB arrests ASI on charge of Yaba trading in Demra
Mahbub reappointed envoy to China
HC grants bail to BNP’s Aslam Chy
Soaring edible oil prices make consumers’ heads to spin
Usraat wins ‘Honorable Mention Medal' in Int’l Philosophy Olympiad
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft