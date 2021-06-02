SBNCS to host 12 DPL matches in 4 days

The Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) backed out from their decision to postpone the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) for two days as they moved all of the matches in the next two rounds at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS).

As the two grounds of BKSP, which was scheduled to host four matches every day, became waterlogged after a consistent rain on Tuesday, the CCDM took this decision.

While the three grounds-SBNCS, BKSP-3 and 4 hosted six matches in one day, now SBNCS will host six matches in two days and thereby will run the league.

The six matches of the second round, which was postponed on Tuesday, will be held today (Wednesday), which originally was a gap day.

Also the six matches of the third round will be held in SBNCS on June 4 and 5.

It means, the gap day of the league on June 2 and 5 will be used to hold the matches. SBNCS will host three matches every day-first one from 9:00am, second game from 1:30pm and third match from 6:00pm.

The BKSP needs some more time to get the ground ready, which forced the CCDM earlier to defer the league for two days.

But in a new move, the CCDM decided to hold all of the matches in SBNCS, due to its excellent drainage system, which helps to make the ground ready anytime after rain stops.

It would though create an immense pressure on the ground, in a bid to complete the league in scheduled time and for the sake of the players, the CCDM took this risk for which the clubs and BCB also gave them the support.

"The scheduled matches of the Bangabandhu DPL T20 Cricket League 2019-20 was halted on Tuesday due to heavy rain which caused water logging at the two venues of BKSP," Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) Chairman Kazi Inam Ahmed said on Tuesday.

"In conversation with the clubs and the BCB Management, the CCDM has decided to shift fixtures from BKSP scheduled on June 01, 03 to the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur which will hold three matches a day for the next four days (02-05 June). We take this opportunity to thank the clubs and the cricketers for their cooperation," he added.










