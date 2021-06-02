Video
Wednesday, 2 June, 2021
FIFA, AFC preliminary joint qualifiers

Boys finishing last-minute preparation before Afghanistan match

Published : Wednesday, 2 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Finland-born Bangladeshi defender Kazi Tariq Raihan who is to make debut for Bangladesh national football team in Afghanistan match to be played on Thursday. photo: BFF

Bangladesh national football team is going through all the game plans ahead of the Afghanistan match of round-2 of FIFA, AFC preliminary joint qualifiers to be played on Thursday.
The boys had a swimming and starching session in the morning on Tuesday and practice session at the afternoon. They will have their last practice session on Wednesday.
In the meantime, winger Mohammad Ibrahim have reached Doha and joined rest of the team on Tuesday after being tested negative for Coronavirus as well.
If everything goes well, Danish-born Bangladesh skipper Jamal Bhuiyan will be playing his 50th match there while Finland-born Bangladeshi defender Kazi Tariq Raihan will make debut in the red and green jerseys of his homeland in the match.
Bangladesh team went to Qatar last Friday to play three remaining matches of preliminary joint qualification round-2 of 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar and 2023 AFC Asian Cup, China to play in the Arab state. After the Afghanistan match, the team will face India in the second match on 7th June and Oman in third match on 15th June.


