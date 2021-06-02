Rain forces DPL's postponement for two days

Video
Published : Wednesday, 2 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143

The ongoing Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) was deferred for two days due to the inclement weather.
The decision came after all of the six matches in the second round of the league, which was slated to be held on Tuesday, were postponed due to the countrywide rain.
The second round will be held on June 3, a day when the third round of the league was scheduled to be held. It means all of the matches of the league will be bodily shifted as a consequence of the postponement.
"The second round of the league was not able to be held due to the consistent rain across the country," BCB media and communication committee chairman Jalal Younus said on Tuesday.
"Even though there was no game tomorrow (Wednesday), we decided to postpone the league for two days since further rain is in the weather forecast. The league will begin on June 3 and the matches will be bodily shifted."
The DPL, which is being held in T20 format this year, began on Sunday. In the first round, two matches were washed out due to rain. The league is the continuation of last year's league which was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
BCB is organising the league, keeping the players in the bio-bubble as most of the players' financial matters are involved with this coveted tournament. The BCB however changed the format of the league with the upcoming T20 World Cup in mind.
Earlier in the first round, Shakib Al Hasan's Mohammedan Sporting Club, Tamim Iqbal's Prime Bank, Mushfiqur Rahim's Abahani and Nurul Hasan Sohan's Sheikh Jamal got the expected victory. Mahmudullah Riyad's Gazi Group, Partex, Khelaghor and Shinepukur lost the match. Brothers and Prime Doleshwar and Legends of Rupganj and Old DOHS shared the points after the rain washed out their game.
Shakib, Tamim and Mushfiqur Rahim were awarded man of the match after providing the impetus to the win in their respective club's game.     -BSS


