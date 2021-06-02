No NOC to Shakib, Fizz for rest IPL matches



Mustafizur Rahman (L) and Shakib Al Hasan.

"I think they can't play the IPL," Papon told to a local TV channel on Sunday.

Red and Greens will make a tour to Zimbabwe in July to play three ODIs, as many T20i matches and one-off Test. Soon after they will host Australia for five match 20-over a side series in July-August followed by England tour of Bangladesh to play three one-dayers and three T20i matches while News Zealand will travel Bangladesh to play three Twenty20 games.

BSB Head therefore, want both the stars in national camp. He said, "Considering our international schedules, it's almost impossible to give to 'no objection certificate'. T-20 World Cup is coming-up. So, every match is important for us".

BCB Cricket Ops Chairman Akram Khan recently informed that not only the IPL, but none of the Bangladesh national players will be allowed to take part in the forthcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as they want all-players together in the national camps for all the upcoming international series.

IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tented Shakib Al Hasan spending 3.2 crore Rupees for the 14th edition of the tournament while Rajasthan Royals roped Mustafizur Rahman in this year for his base price, which is INR 1 crore.

The tournament was postponed in the midway on May 4 due to tracing out Covid-19 positive among several players, who were taking part in the event. Shakib, Fizz therefore, returned home on May 6 and had taken part in the home-series against Sri Lanka.

The Cricket Control Board of India (BCCI) however, brought changes in the strategy to host the rest part of the rigorous franchise event in September-October in Dubai.





